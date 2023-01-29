Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday January 29, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 29 January 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the month of February that is about to begin will be important for understanding in which direction we are going, both in work and in love. This is a moment where there are so many doubts, perplexities and some tension… Try to make up your mind and draw conclusions.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 29 January 2023), be less critical and touchy otherwise you could ruin romantic relationships or friendships. If you have to make some criticism, try to hold back a little longer otherwise even a historic friendship could be ruined. Attention! Bite your tongue if necessary.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you often manage not to fail in your goals. You are surgical in centering and conquering what you want. Even though you don’t have knowledge in all fields, you jump without fear. Be present and always act in the first person. In short, show your courage!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you really love your family, don’t neglect it for work, find time to be with your partner and your children, even organizing a trip out of town… But be careful of the economy: you have to recoup some crazy spending recently.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 29 January 2023), the most important thing you have to do now is find good psychophysical energy… The last few times have been a bit heavy and tiring. Rest assured, the situation will soon change for the better. But at least be confident…

FISH

Dear Pisces, interesting but tiring late January weekend. Very tiring. All in line with the last few days… A turning point is on the way, especially for those who have broken up or experienced a strong love crisis in the month of January. February will be better.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 29, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: an interesting but tiring weekend. Breakthrough coming for many of you.

