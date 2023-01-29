Home page World

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Germany. Researchers have now published a study that the cancer risk depends on the body type. In what way?

Berlin – It is a disease that everyone is afraid of. Because it can affect anyone: cancer. This is the second leading cause of death in Germany. And not just widespread. No: Cancer also occurs in many different forms. testicular cancer, bladder cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer – to name just a few examples. The list of types of cancer could undoubtedly be extended – and given the many different types, the risk of developing cancer is not exactly low. Again and again there are tips on how to deal with simple tips for everyday life can reduce the risk of cancer.

That for example greasy and unhealthy food increase the risk of cancer, is already known. But now a study puts forward the thesis that body shape also plays a part in the risk of cancer that should not be underestimated kreiszeitung.de reported. The cancer department of the World Health Organization (WHO) was also involved in the study of how body shape and cancer risk are related – it is part of the “European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition” (EPIC) -. What are the results? This is reported by Kreiszeitung.de.

Relationship between cancer risk and body shape: data from over 340,000 people from nine European countries evaluated

Around 500,000 people in Germany are diagnosed with cancer every year. A number that is not exactly small, which, among other things, also means that the EU wants more digital exchange in the fight against cancer. Experts have recently even Alarm raised that a cancer epidemic is waiting after the corona pandemic. It is only logical that medicine and research want to find out as much as possible about how the risk of cancer can be reduced and which people have what risk of developing which type of cancer. In its study of the extent to which body shape affects the risk of cancer, an international research team evaluated the data of more than 340,000 men and women between the ages of 35 and 65 from nine European countries over a period of 15 years.

The results of the study, how body shape and cancer risk are related, were published in British Journal of Cancer released. The research team around Dr. Anja Sedlmeier from the University of Regensburg initially looked at six characteristics as part of the research into the connection between body shape and cancer risk: height, weight, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference and



Hip circumference and waist-to-hip ratio (WHR). From these building blocks, the cancer researchers derived four different body types – the phenotypes could in turn be associated with 17 different types of cancer – so you can detect cancer early – be associated.

Researchers identify four different types for studies on the link between body shape and cancer risk

The first body type that the researchers looked at is people who are generally overweight, i.e. obese or obese. The weight of this phenotype is distributed evenly over the entire body. According to the study, subjects who had these parameters had an increased risk of cervical cancer, esophageal cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, gallbladder cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and cancer of the bone marrow and rectum. By the way: there is one Cancer test to detect 14 types of cancer in blood and urine.

The second body type included taller, straighter people, with hips and waists of equal width, and shoulders usually slightly broader. This phenotype has a particularly high risk of developing skin cancer, thyroid cancer, cancer of the central nervous system, brain and bone marrow. In women there is an increased risk of breast cancer before menopause, after menopause the cancer risk is lower. According to the cancer study, this body type also increases the risk of developing malignant melanoma, for example liver spots that become inflamed.

Researchers present study results: This body type has the lowest risk of cancer

The third body type is characterized as follows: Tall people who are overweight, especially in the form of abdominal fat. According to the study, they have an increased risk of esophageal cancer and malignant melanoma. Other risk areas include the larynx, esophagus, stomach, mouth and throat, and lungs. The latter especially in smokers. According to the study, the risk of larynx, mouth and throat cancer does not apply to people who have never smoked.

The derived body shapes could reveal the underlying biological pathways and thus provide new insights into cancer development. This knowledge could help to develop strategies for cancer prevention.

The fourth body type is rather rare, according to the researchers. People with body type four are characterized by being athletic but strong, with a high BMI and body weight. However, they also have a low hip circumference and a low WHR. Body type four has a lower overall risk of cancer than the other three body types. However, thyroid disease can increase. At first there was even a risk of thyroid cancer, but this did not stand up to statistical analysis.

Overall, according to the researchers, one can be satisfied with the results of the study on the connection between physique and the risk of cancer. “Several completely new connections” were found that had previously remained undiscovered in previous studies. The researchers also say: “The derived body shapes could show the underlying biological pathways and thus provide new insights into cancer development. This knowledge could help to develop cancer prevention strategies.”