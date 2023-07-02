Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday July 2, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, sunday 2 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, pay close attention to jealousy… Over the next few hours, but not only, it can be a double-edged sword. This early July weekend could be a real test for you and your partner.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 2 July 2023), what you are experiencing are days of full recovery for those who want to forget what happened between Thursday and Friday. In short, you must and want to turn the page.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this weekend in July invites you to do the bare minimum which in any case is already a lot given that you never sit still… The advice is to try to regain some physical and mental energy. Relax.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, second thoughts are truly the order of the day for you. Days don’t go by when you think about it and think about it again… On the other hand, yours is a sign governed by the Moon which in astrology also represents changeability.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 2 July 2023), it depends on your age and circumstances: for many of you the time has come to take a great satisfaction, to remove some annoying pebble from your shoe has been gripping for some time. Shake off past annoyances and quarrels.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during this weekend in early July you will experience some interesting hours, useful for getting back into the game from a working point of view. But not only. Important time to talk about important issues affecting your near future.

