Sunday December 11, 2022

New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Sunday, December 11, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the day will be very positive, you will finally complete an important project. A speech that could be different in love where perhaps there are still some perplexities that you have been carrying around since the month of September. Try to clarify.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 11 December 2022), after a hectic week, the weekend is bringing you many new things and above all a little peace of mind. You needed it so much. Enjoy it and recharge your batteries for the week.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you need to figure out what to do and approach people who can truly and heartily help you. This discourse is valid both in terms of work and in the sentimental sphere. You have to understand that not everyone always thinks like you and accept it, after all we are different.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, interpersonal relationships and meetings in the next few hours are going to be great. Take the opportunity. Over the weekend singles could find the right person, look around carefully. Maybe it’s closer than you think…

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 11 December 2022), as regards work (but not only), your merits could finally be recognized. For long-term couples it will be important to get involved. Enjoy yourselves. Carefree.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in the next few days even the most cautious people who tend to postpone controversies will be able to feel a strong agitation. A Sunday dedicated to recovery, you will have to pay attention to the controversies. Bite your tongue in some cases…

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: you will complete an important project. Enjoy the moment. Carpe Diem.

