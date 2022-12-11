San Luis Potosí – Unlike last Monday when he was booed in Pachuca, the Morenista senator Ricardo Monreal was received yesterday at an event in San Luis Potosi amid shouts of President!

The parliamentary coordinator attended the work report of the Senator Eli Cervantesand in a conference after the event, he thanked the militancy and even the media for their support.

“Thank you very much because the environment was not hostile as in Hidalgo, here the people respected me, and everywhere I go they respect me, the militancy itself and the supporters of Morena and citizens,” he said.

On Monday, Monreal was booed during the work report given by his partner Navor Rojas, while the Governor of Hidalgo, Julio Menchacaasked the audience to stop the shouting and whistling.

The man from Zacatecas pointed out that day as one of those responsible for the shouting at the delegate of social programs in Hidalgo, Abraham Mendoza.

“I know who they are and I know who leads them. The only thing I want is democracy in my party! Does that hurt you a lot, do you think it’s too much to ask for? They should be more tolerant,” launched the candidate.

Monreal yesterday reiterated his aspirations for the Morenista candidacy and assured that it is the best option for his party and for Mexico.

“I am going to fight and I am going to show that I have the authority, quality and ability to govern this country, I remain firm in my aspirations.

Likewise, he accused again that in Morena there is no even floor in the search for the candidacy.