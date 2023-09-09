Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 9 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 9th September 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are very interested in new work projects. Particularly in this period. Everything that is born now, or was born at the beginning of the year, won’t actually bring you the stability and confirmations you really need. But better than nothing.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 9 September 2023), you have a certain rationality that pushes you to make correct decisions. Usually you don’t rush into things without thinking. If you have to commit to something, think about it and think again. Maybe even a little too much… For some of you important changes are coming, both from a sentimental and professional point of view. Seize the opportunities!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in these hours many of you will be down, the weekend will see you in decline from a psycho-physical point of view. Despite this, it is difficult for you to feel totally inactive. You can start again if you suffered from physical problems last spring.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in this period of the year you will have Saturn against you which will tend to put you in difficulty on several occasions. But don’t worry: you’ll get away with it. You are not 100 percent satisfied with your work, but you will still be able to achieve good results.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 9 September 2023), you are looking around you and evaluating everything around you more objectively and carefully. You understand that something is changing around you. Take advantage of these changes. Seize the moment.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, on this September weekend you will have to organize your commitments well. The many commitments… If someone has cheated you or taken advantage of you, you will soon have to face him and solve the problem. Try to stay calm and look forward to the future.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope Paolo Fox’s today is that of Aries: new work projects are on the way. Not exactly what you need, but better than nothing.

