Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 9 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday 9 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, at this time of year you are a little too nervous. Shoot with nothing, just one wrong word… You are probably waiting to do great things, or you have undertaken new work experiences that have made you rather nervous. Try to stay calm as much as possible.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 9 September 2023), this is a very creative period for you during which you can achieve small or large successes. Also from an economic point of view, if you are handling some deals concerning a business, good news could arrive. Hold on.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you have great strength and determination. Especially in these hours of September. You are more protected, even if it is better never to be too crazy and exaggerated. If there is a middle ground, don’t wait for others to propose themselves, but move forward in person.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, every now and then you need to give yourself a break and find a little more of that tranquility that you have recently lost. Take advantage of this weekend in September to rest and recover lost energy.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 9 September 2023), some of you have your head in the clouds. Who knows what you are thinking… In the past few weeks you have not achieved your goals, this makes you feel nervous. There may be tensions in love, keep calm and don’t be hasty in answering important questions.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during this September weekend avoid drastic changes and also accept the advice of a trusted and expert person. Your commitment is leading you to achieve the desired goals.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: your commitment is leading you to achieve the desired goals.

