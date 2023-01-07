Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday January 7, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday January 7, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this Moon doesn’t protect you, so it’s better to avoid fights and quarrels that could only make things worse, especially if you come from a series of discussions. At work, if you have received reassurances and promises, there can be excellent opportunities and great satisfactions.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 7 January 2023), the day and the weekend in general will be very positive for feelings and meetings. You can conquer your soul mate as soon as possible. At work, be determined and go straight on your way even if someone thinks differently from you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love it will be a Saturday full of sparks and twists. Make peace with those around you. At work you can take full advantage of new collaborations, demonstrate all your skills and qualities. The best will come from May.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, an important day in love, if there have been quarrels and misunderstandings with your partner, take the opportunity to clarify yourselves. At work you are giving your best but you act too vehemently, you need to stop and recharge your batteries.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 7 January 2023), an interesting day to talk about important things. At work there is a lot of anxiety because you have so many things to do and little time available. In short, roll up your sleeves.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, good day because the Moon is no longer in opposition. During the weekend there will be a good recovery phase for you, during which you can get great satisfaction. At work you can see really clearly and figure out what’s wrong.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: a good recovery phase begins for you.

