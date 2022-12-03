Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, December 3, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday December 3, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, there are those who have struggled a lot at this time of year, or there have been blocks from the outside and you need help to fix the situation. Recovery coming from tomorrow. During today’s day try to hold on!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 3 December 2022), if you have a good story, there won’t be any problems but if there has been some issue to resolve for some time, now someone might even raise their voice. Those with a complicated history must be twice as careful. Concentration!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during today – Saturday 3 December 2022 – there will be some good confirmations from the point of view of affection. There will be the possibility that someone will return from the past, but avoid stories that no longer have any reason to exist. Be concrete and realistic.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, important news is coming in the sentimental field. During the days of today (December 3) and tomorrow (December 4) you will be focused on verifying a love. If you have some travel planned, this is the right time to leave. Courage! Go on some adventure.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 3 December 2022), try to revive love and feelings in general. In this period you have given more importance to the economic and work aspect than to the sentimental one. This is not good… You have to change course.

FISH

Dear Pisces, today’s – Saturday 3 December 2022 – and tomorrow will be two positive days for new meetings, be careful not to raise your voice too much over the next few hours. Try to stay calm and calm. Why argue? It would just be a useless effort.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Sagittarius: there will be some good confirmations from the point of view of affection.

