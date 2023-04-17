Mexico.- Maribel Guardia has been the eye of shows for several days due to the sensitive death of his only son, Julián Figueroa, last Sunday, April 9, due to a acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.

Recently, it was revealed that the famous soap opera actress was the victim of strong humiliation by Raúl Velasco, who compared her to an alien for a detail in his physical appearance.

In fact, it was Maribel who revealed what happened to Raúl several years ago, but it is something that she remembers because her problem with the presenter of “always on sunday‘ was key to his foray into music at the end of the eighties.

It should be noted that Maribel Guardia’s career began with modeling and also with acting, and thanks to her talent she was able to position herself as a one of the most outstanding actresses from Mexico, that’s why she launched herself as a singer.

It was precisely in his debut as a singer that he attended the program ‘always on sunday‘ to promote their music.

The 46-year-old artist was already very famous at that time and for that reason she had no problem attending the program, but even so she was not spared from receiving harsh criticism of Raúl Velascobecause he asked her to remove her green contact lenses because they made her look like a ‘alien‘.

“When he didn’t like something, he told you to your face, so once I went to sing in ‘Siempre en Domingo’ and at that time they used horrible green eyeglasses, then he saw me, greeted me and after a while he sent me to say “Tell Maribel to take off those horrible eyeglasses that look like aliens and I had to take off the eyeglasses,” she recounted.

However, despite having been humiliated, Guardia remembers the television host with great affection, since he was very important in the artistic world.

“I remember him with affection and gratitude, an irreplaceable figure, how sad that ‘Siempre en Domingo’ no longer exists because it was an incredible platform for music, for new talents and for established talents, the power that Raúl Velasco came to have Nobody has had it, because everyone who wanted to be in music had to go through ‘Siempre en Domingo’”, he confessed.