Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday February 13, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday February 13, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love it would be better not to bring up the past because it would be useless. At work, the time is coming to make important choices but pay attention to relationships with Cancer and Aries.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 13 February 2023), Mercury does you some spite so pay close attention in love, especially if you are dealing with someone from Aquarius and Leo. At work, it would be better not to give weight to provocations.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the moon lights up your sky giving beautiful emotions. At work you give space to creativity and maybe it’s the right time to make a decision for the future. It may be the right time, for example, for the purchase of a house or a nice negotiation.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, good love, with the stars that were born on your side: if there are still open discussions better do it from the 17th, when luck will be with you. At work, new assignments are arriving: try to evaluate everything calmly, in view of the future!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 13 February 2023), then love there is something wrong: try to keep calm until Wednesday. At work you have to fight against those who ‘want you badly’. In fact, there are those who will do everything to put a spanner in your works, but you will see that you will be able to give your best and deny them.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, some love arguments or problems can be resolved these days. At work, you can now recover a role you lost last year, but try to organize everything! You will know how to get the best out of the situations that arise before you. Everything will be fine.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: the stars smile at you and allow you to achieve great things. Take advantage of it.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 6-12 FEBRUARY 2023