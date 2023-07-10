Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday July 10, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday July 10, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, tiredness makes itself felt and love risks not taking off. Beware of Pisces, Virgo and Gemini signs. Don’t be hasty at work. Better to take things slowly and not get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. Roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 10 July 2023), you have a great desire to experience love without brakes, so do it. From the middle of the month it will be even better and at work the turning point is just around the corner. Just have a little more patience and you will see that everything works out.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, don’t lose faith in love also because you couldn’t live without it. At work you want a breakthrough but it’s all in your hands. You will be able to achieve great things in any field, you just have to want it. In short, roll up your sleeves.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love it would be better not to get too excited and changes are coming at work that will lead to moving or having new bosses and colleagues. You will be able to achieve great things in every field, roll up your sleeves and prove your worth.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 10 July 2023), the moon supports you on this day and makes it very beautiful for love and for understanding which direction to go. At work there are proposals that should be accepted.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, both the moon and Venus are opposites so pay close attention in love. At work you feel little considered but soon things will change and you will become the protagonists. Just have a little patience and in the meantime continue to give your best to demonstrate what you’re made of.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: with this shining moon you can achieve great things in every field. Roll up your sleeves. Soon everything is fixed.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO