Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 8 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 8 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the day is good for feelings even if you may fall into negative thoughts. At work you will not be able to maintain control over everything. On the other hand, you have to take into account that there may be last-minute problems and misunderstandings. You will be able to take away great satisfactions.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 8 September 2023), the stars speak of a good recovery in love. At work it is an ideal time to start new projects. You could build something special. Roll up your sleeves.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the stars don’t talk about big emotions today so don’t expect big things from love. At work it is better to take a break to recharge your batteries. Great prospects for those around you. Maybe you will win some prizes or you will have a nice recognition for the teamwork done.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love you will be able to experience strong emotions. At work everything is still uncertain but you should try to understand which direction to take. You will be great to take away great satisfactions. Sooner or later you will get a place of honor in your field. The most beautiful thing is to take away great satisfaction without having to thank anyone, but only for one’s own merits.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 8 September 2023), in love you are in a recovery phase with Mars giving you a nice boost. At work you have to prepare a plan of attack. You will be able to achieve great things in every field.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus is opposite and the invitation is not to panic in love. At work, if you are waiting for answers, you will get them immediately. Maybe a long-awaited raise or new assignment.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of the Virgin: realize that everything is going right. You just don’t have to panic.

