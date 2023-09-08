Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 8 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 8 September 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the sky speaks of feelings and you should indulge in the positive influence of the stars. You will be able to take away excellent opportunities and solutions for the future. At work, be careful to choose the projects to be completed carefully. Otherwise you risk running into mistakes and wrong choices.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 8 September 2023), you have freed yourself from the contrary moon even if this does not mean being able to solve all love problems. At work, everything seems to be slow. Perhaps you bet on the wrong horse and are now paying the price.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you have to be very careful on this day and not make risky moves. At work it is a moment of boredom, look for new stimuli.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, beautiful day for love and at work, be careful not to give space to useless quarrels with colleagues. You risk ruining the working relationship and the good atmosphere with those around you. Be especially careful not to argue with superiors.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 8 September 2023), the day is ideal for making a move in love, especially if there is someone you like. At work, evaluate the new proposals well.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, beware of provocations in love, it would be better not to get nervous. At work well for those who have their own business. You can carry out excellent projects and close important deals.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: be careful not to fall into provocations. Excellent prospects for success at work.

