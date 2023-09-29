Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 29 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Friday 29th September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love it would be better not to get caught up in anxiety and do things with the utmost calm and rationality. On the work front, Jupiter and Mars are allies so don’t worry.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 29 September 2023), pay attention to these two days in love because there will be no shortage of controversy. Changes are coming to work but they will be positive.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the moon is opposite and creates some discomfort in the couple’s relationship. Interesting news will arrive at work from around the middle of the month. It may be time to look around and look for new career opportunities.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love it is a moment of verification of feelings and the stability of the relationship. At work there is a bit of effort to do but you will be able to finish everything. You will be able to achieve great things in every field.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 29 September 2023), everything is going swimmingly in love and at work your redemption is around the corner. Soon you will have all the satisfaction you deserve.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love heaven is on your side so if you are single you will have the chance to meet someone special. At work you have to make choices. You cannot continue like this, without a goal and without an objective.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: if you have been alone for a long time, it is time to find your soul mate like you haven’t seen in a long time. Roll up your sleeves. You will be able to achieve great things.

