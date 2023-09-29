Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 29 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the moon is smiling at you so good news on the sentimental front. At work, good projects to develop together with someone from Leo or Sagittarius. You will see that you will show everyone what you are made of. Don’t be afraid. Little by little everything gets better.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 29 September 2023), Venus will soon be your ally so stay positive towards love. At work we will have to start from scratch but, in a certain sense, it is better this way. Roll up your sleeves.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this September started with a bit of a crisis in love but it’s already starting to get better. At work, make plans for the future. You can build something special and important. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. You will be able to achieve great things.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, remain completely calm in love also because this is still a time of great confusion. Even at work there is chaos, you have to choose a side. You cannot be slothful and not take sides. Try to understand where you want to be. You have nothing to fear.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 29 September 2023), various planets are on your side so no fear, love will smile at you. At work, don’t be hasty in your responses to colleagues, be more diplomatic. Roll up your sleeves in every field.

FISH

Dear Pisces, with Venus no longer opposite, serenity returns to the couple. Mars is against you at work which creates a bit of nervousness but with the right commitment everything will be resolved. You will be able to achieve great things in every area. Roll up your sleeves.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: the stars smile at you and are on your side, so you have nothing to fear.

