Paolo Ferrara municipal councilor of the Five Star Movement and vice president of the Capitoline assembly

Roberta Lombardi hardwood

Paolo Ferrara he is a five-star municipal councilor and vice president of the Capitoline assembly. Financier, in his CV he leaves nothing out and lets us know that, among the countless things he has done, he also has suggestive experiences like these:

“Short study experience in Los Angeles to deepen the English language (1989)

Short study experience in Los Angeles to deepen the English language (1991)

Work and study experience in Sydney for English language study – duration 9 months “

So one takes holidays abroad and since he is forced to speak with the locals he puts it on the curriculum, which in any case does not throw anything away.

These days the pentastellato is at the center of media attention because it has decided to self – apply for the “parliamentary”, Despite having three (not even two) sent behind and one in progress. Ferrara writes that this move is not the result of a small earthly ambition commonly called the “Vinavil effect” but that:

“For me it is of enormous value to be able to help people by bringing a sincere voice to Parliament, which comes from below. I will make the government experience gained as a municipal councilor in the Capitol at the disposal of the 5 Star Movement and Giuseppe Conte”.

Understood?

It does all this, sacrificing itself for the community and to bring a “voice that comes from below”And therefore wants to make available, in a completely different context, his experience as a screamer in the hall Julius Caesar, not understanding, among other things, that Parliament is quite another thing.

So when you hear the usual catchphrase in Rome that comes from the street:

“Women, the knife grinder has arrived …”, don’t worry, on the contrary rejoice. It is Ferrara that makes us hear her voice that “it comes from below“.

However, the activists, who are not gullible, went wild on social networks and on the legendary chats of the Five Stars, disputing the fact that:

“Ferrara has already held a ‘zero mandate’ as municipal councilor, plus two more as municipal councilor. Candidate him would mean derogating from the rule of the second term”.

To which he pointedly justifies:

“My first council as a municipal councilor lasted a year and a few months …”.

Therefore we deduce that for Ferrara the law is completely interpretable and bendable to one’s own wishes. I did it for a short time, so I didn’t, Hegelian deduces the logical pasionario of the people who “it comes from below“.

Roberta Lombardi, Five Star Councilor for the Lazio Region the hardwood:

“Paolo Ferrara? I find execrable that after having been the beneficiary of an email campaign supporting his candidacy to the National Council about which we have been exposed to the privacy guarantor for unauthorized use of personal data, he is now also using M5S Rome social networks for his new personal campaign ” .

And then on the merits he continues:

“It is doubly unbelievable, because for him it would be the fourth term and because he has an ongoing mandate that does not end by 2022, as per regulation”. Obviously it is not up to me to say this, but I am surprised that the obvious must be reiterated ”.

The Ferrara case is actually very interesting to understand the collapse of consensus that has taken place in the Five Star Movement. When exponents of a Movement that of correctness, transparency and non-attachment to the armchair have made their flag, after having also gotten a non-existent “zero mandate”, coincidentally invented by the Great Zombie Boss Luigi Di Maio, they even want to make a fourth mandate, the evidence comes out.

And all of this they do with a huge bronze face right now that Grillo and Count (actually a little late) they reaffirmed the sacredness and inviolability of the rule set by Gianroberto Casaleggio on the two mandates, to protect the careerists who aspire to become “professionals of politics”, like the others, worse than the others.

Subscribe to the newsletter

