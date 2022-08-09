Events | An international football event congests traffic in Helsinki

An international soccer event will congest traffic in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Reigning Champions League winner Real Madrid and Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt face each other at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night.

More than 12,000 foreign football fans are expected at the Olympic Stadium. The event also expands to Oodi’s citizens’ square and other places in the center of Helsinki.

The procession of German football fans from Kaisaniemi to the Olympic Stadium causes a significant inconvenience in traffic on Wednesday evening.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s supporters will march on Wednesday at around 18:30 from Kaisaniemipuisto and to Rautatientorti, Kaivokatu, Mannerheimintie and from there Paavo Nurmentietä to the Olympic Stadium. Police direct traffic during the march.

Because of the event, there will also be exceptional traffic arrangements in the area of ​​the Olympic Stadium and Mäntymäki field on Wednesday.

Pohjoinen Stadiontie and Hammarskjöldintie and Mäntymäentie will be closed to car traffic as early as Wednesday morning.

At four in the afternoon, the light traffic lane on the west side of the Olympic Stadium will be closed. Mäntymäentie will be closed to all traffic starting at 6 p.m.

To the match the 32,000 tickets that were on sale have been sold out, but you can also get into the football atmosphere at the UEFA Super Cup Fan Festival that opened in Kansalaistor on Tuesday. There is free access to the area and it is open on Tuesday, August 9. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 10. from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

In the festival area, you can watch the Super Cup final match on Wednesday from 22:00. Live music and football-themed activities are also offered in the area set up at Kansalaistor during the two days.