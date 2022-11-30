Paola Ferrari does not send them to say and vents, admitting that she is quite disappointed. The reason? Her exclusion from the various broadcasts for the World Cup in Qatar, of which Rai broadcasts all the matches exclusively. The sports journalist says she was “taken from the World Cup without any explanation. I didn’t expect them to take everything away from me ”, she explained to Adnkronos. A decision that brought her “a lot of bitterness”.

“I have been involved in the World Cup since 1982, since I was a little girl, I started with private television. Now I am very bitter, I was completely removed from the World Cup by Rai, they took everything from me overnight without any justification from the company, which did not defend me in the slightest”, added Ferrari, emphasizing his bitterness at not being been involved in the Rai project for coverage of the soccer world championship. “I was not given any explanation, the company did not defend me at all.”

The journalist doesn’t agree and explains: “I had led the national team, the spaces of the Europeans for years, the Europeans were a wonderful moment, I didn’t expect in the least what they did to me”. Ferrari then spoke about her Il Circolo dei Mondiali, the broadcast on Rai 1 at the end of the evening match and hosted by the director of Rai Sport Alessandra De Stefano: “I would never have done Il Circolo dei Mondiali. I would have done a more technical broadcast, more linked to the world of football, I would have mainly dealt with the players of the Italian clubs who play in the World Cup, because we are a league that gives a lot of players. So I would have done a completely different transmission ”.

The programme, which is not registering particularly brilliant ratings, sees as regular guests non-soccer experts such as Yuri Chechi and Sara Simeoni, repeating last year’s formula on the occasion of the Olympics: “I don’t mind the combination of soccer and entertainment at all, but it’s very difficult to do especially when we are talking about a World Cup with so many meanings and values ​​to question”. No World Cup, therefore, for Paola Ferrari, who has to settle for the Domenica Dribbling broadcast, together with Adriano Panatta. “I lead it with joy – underlines Ferrari – it is a wonderful experience, he is a histrionic and fun person. Sure, it’s a smaller show, but we still have a lot of fun.”