Paola Egonu and her boyfriend Leonardo Puliti. romantic kiss online

Paola Egonu in love. The 24-year-old Italian volleyball champion (born in ’98) – who could return to the national team with Julio Velasco new blue coach: objective of qualifying first and then gold at Paris 2024 Olympics – published 3 photos with new boyfriend Leonardo Puliti. In the first, close and smiling with their foreheads touching gently. Then a bouquet of flowers and then a romantic kiss. Many likes from fans and hearts posted in the comments.

The couple therefore comes out into the open after Leonardo had already shared a photo with Paola a few days ago, writing in the caption: “Call it naivety, call it luck, call it love or call it whatever you want. But everywhere I go I will have a photo of him in my wallet.” A sentence that quotes the song – placed as the background to the shot on Instagram – Cupid’s Chokehold / Breakfast in America by Gym Class Heroe

Paola Egonu and Leonardo Puliti… The photos in the gallery

Eva Gini: the former Inter TV player scores a goal like Lautaro… on Sport Mediaset

Who is Paola Egonu’s new boyfriend, Leonardo Puliti

Leonardo Puliti is 32 years old (born in 1991) and is originally from Terni, graduated in Law and has a master’s degree in Sport & business management. Like Paola Egonu, he also plays volleyball: For three years he has worn the Moyashi Garlasco shirt where he plays as a spiker. Not only. He is also the brand manager of the Vero Volley Milano Consortium – the club led by president Alessandra Marzari and the team where Paola Egonu (who returned to Italy after her experience in Turkey with the VakıfBank shirt with which he won the Champions League and the title of best player of the tournament).

Sara Croce enchants: Lady Milan in the Champions League zone at Dancing with the Stars 2023 See also Moioli and Visintin of silver! Italy rises to 11 medals

Subscribe to the newsletter

