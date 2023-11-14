Africa | The UN demands access to civilians caught up in the fighting in Sudan

According to the UN, almost 25 million people in Sudan are now in need of humanitarian assistance.

of the UN emergency response coordinator Martin Griffiths condemns the extreme violence against civilians caught up in the fighting in Sudan.

According to Griffiths, aid measures only reach a fraction of those in need. He called for unhindered access for UN aid groups in Sudan to help halt what he described as an avalanche of human suffering.

Fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and paramilitary RSF forces has been raging in the country for almost seven months. According to Griffiths, almost 25 million people in Sudan are now in need of humanitarian assistance.

According to the emergency aid coordinator, access to those in need is a serious problem in Sudan. According to him, since mid-April, UN humanitarian aid has only been able to reach 4.1 million people.

Griffiths commented on the situation at the first Sudan Humanitarian Forum, which was also attended by representatives of the armed forces and RSF.

In talks held in Saudi Arabia last week, the parties to the conflict pledged to improve access to humanitarian aid and tasked the UN with establishing a forum to facilitate the implementation of these commitments.

Griffiths according to the report, most basic services in the country have almost completely stopped, which makes curbing the cholera epidemic difficult.

“Women and girls have borne a particularly heavy burden as they have faced horrific risks to their safety, including rape and abduction,” she said.

Griffiths also said that more than 10,000 Sudanese have so far lost their lives since mid-April.

According to the Acled research institute that follows the conflicts, more than 10,400 people have died in the fighting in Sudan, and the research institute has also recorded more than 2,800 cases related to political violence. The research institute gave its most recent update on November 3.

The fighting in Sudan began in mid-April, when the commander of the armed forces by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalon the long-standing disagreements over the integration of the RSF forces commanded by Dagalo into the Sudanese armed forces escalated into an open confrontation.