Colima, Cole. On November 01 and 02, at the municipal pantheon of Colima will be held Day of the Dead Festivalwhich the City Council of the capital has prepared for the families who attend the cemetery to visit and remember their loved ones.

This year a Cultural Festival has been prepared that includes two calls, one for the contest of altars in tombs: “I honor the rest of my dead” and another for that of “catrinas living “, in addition to an artistic program planned in the vicinity of the cemetery, reported the mayor, Margarita Moreno.

On these two dates, the pantheon will be open from 7:00 in the morning to 10:00 at night, and it is estimated that 10 thousand people will visit instead due to the Day of the Dead festivities.

Moreno anticipated that musicians will be allowed to enter, as a traditional form of expression to pay homage to the faithful departed, in addition to decoration is already placed in the ironwork of the entrance, arch and main access road to the tombs up to the central font of the cemetery.

On November 1, the mounting of the Monumental Offeringand in the afternoon the Qualifying Jury of the Contest “I honor the rest of my dead” will take place.

By November 2, the artistic activities They will be from 6:00 in the afternoon to 9:00 at night, starting with the artist Jorge Romero, who will perform a ritual to ask the spirits of Mictlán for permission to celebrate.

At 6:40 the program will be held Legends of Colimaby Héctor Castañeda and at 7:20 pm the monologue of La Llorona will be presented, by Clotilde Campos.

At 8:00 p.m. there will be the award of contests: “I honor the rest of my dead” and “La Catrina del Mictlán”; to then close with the presentation of Mariachi Santa Cecilia.

Ease of installation for merchants

The City Council reported that facilities will be granted for the installation of 130 merchants outside the Municipal Cemetery, on November 1 and 2 due to the celebration of All Saints and Day of the Dead.

The merchants will be located in the Francisco Hernandez Espinoza Street and the Camino Real Avenue and there will be sale of: Crowns, flowers, food, balloons, plants.

In addition, there will be a operative of highway Y security inside and outside the pantheon to maintain order and safety for the families who will attend these days.

And the invitation was extended for families to attend the staging “The Gravediggers“, musical tragicomedy, which presents three performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, until December 4, as a way to get to know the municipal pantheon from an artistic and historical perspective.