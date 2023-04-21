Panic: police break into gym and arrest stalker, video

Get on the ground, get on the ground! They were the screams of the members of a police command, who entered a gym by surprise in Marbella, Spain, to take away a sexual harasser.

A dozen uniformed officers burst into the establishment, ran to where the man was, who resisted arrest.

The person they took away had been denounced for sexual harassment by his last partner, who gave the indication to the police.

They took him

“He denounced him for gender violence,” said one of the agents as he left the gym.

“He was very violent,” said the woman who pointed him out.

The public that was present in the gym got a tremendous scare, since it is not usual for the police to enter these places in this way.

The man was taken to a police station Esteponaafter breaking the relationship, due to continued harassment both in the surroundings of his home.

