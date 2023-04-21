The investigation asked the Moscow court to arrest Grozev from Bellingcat in absentia in a criminal case

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow received a petition from an investigator who asked for the arrest in absentia of a journalist from the Bellingcat publication (recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign media agent and included in the list of undesirable organizations) Hristo Grozev. About it TASS reported in court.

The investigator is accused of illegally crossing the Russian border. The initiation of a new case against him became known earlier on April 21.

On December 26, the Russian Interior Ministry put Grozev on the wanted list as part of a criminal case. At the same time, it was not specified for which article the journalist was wanted. Later it became known that a criminal case was opened against Grozev for fakes about the Russian army.

Bellingcat was recognized as a foreign media agent in October 2021. The publication’s employees did not agree with this decision and filed a lawsuit demanding its annulment. In February 2022, the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow recognized the inclusion of the publication in the list of foreign agents as legal.