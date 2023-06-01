moments of panic lived the passengers of the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, which was traveling from the Bahamas to South Carolina, in the United States, when It was left in the middle of a storm that flooded and caused several damages to the ship.

The events occurred last Friday, May 26, when the vessel was trying to return to the port of Charleston.

However, around 11 p.m., the ship fell victim to bad weather. A storm, which according to the newspaper El Clarín reached winds of more than 130 kilometers per hour, it flooded the lower floors of the transept and broke several pieces of furniture inside.

A Twitter account specialized in monitoring cruise ships published a video in which you can see the flooding in the corridors, as well as several broken doors and furniture.

William Blackburn, one of the passengers on the cruise, and who was traveling aboard a ship like this for the first time in his life, told CNN that they were with his family on deck when the storm began.

The aftermath aboard Carnival Sunshine after a severe storm.

The crew from Deck 0-4 evacuated to the theater, and anywhere they could rest… the crew bar destroyed. pic.twitter.com/MqsDJYvrSG —Crew Center (@CrewCenter) May 28, 2023

Blackburn told CNN the storm was getting worse and they were afraid they might not survive inside the ship.

“The wind was howling, all I could see outside was a solid wall of mixed water and rain. The door to the balcony of the next cabin had been broken and was slamming terribly. The ceiling and walls were creaking, and the ship was making horrible noises, and sometimes it vibrated violently as if the engines were fighting against the raging waves,” he told the aforementioned newspaper.

The ceiling and walls were creaking, and the ship was making horrible noises.

He added: “It was like the ship hit a wall, all our stuff went flying off the counters.”

Another passenger, identified as Bill Hassler, told CNN that the cruise line should not have allowed the ship to leave port in dangerous weather conditions.

“They should have stayed in the port in the Bahamas, waited one day for the storm to die down a bit, and then left,” he said.

“I don’t think the crew knew what they were doing. I don’t think they were trained enough for a situation like that.” Passengers of the Carnival Sunshine describes a nightmare scenario as the ship was rocked by severe weather. We spoke to someone who was on board: pic.twitter.com/5c8EljcIT0 — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) May 30, 2023

Carnival Cruise addressed the matter in a short statement saying the ship’s return to Charleston was affected by bad weather and rough seas.

“Prolonged weather impact in the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival on Sunday, and as a result, boarding for the next voyage was also delayed,” the statement read.

According to the statement, quoted by CNN, the ship has already started its next trip after the incident last weekend.

