Saturday, October 7, 2023, 11:51



State of war in Israel after a massive attack with Hamas rockets and infiltrations by land and sea against its territory that has taken the Hebrew authorities by surprise. The worst situation seems to be occurring in the border city of Sderot.

This Israeli city of about 20,000 inhabitants is located less than a kilometer from the Gaza Strip and, according to initial information, it has become one of the main ground objectives of what Hamas calls the ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ operation.

The videos uploaded on social networks and the first information from agencies, not yet officially confirmed, show Palestinian commandos shooting at civilian vehicles, house-to-house battles against Israeli forces and there is talk of hostage taking.

🇮🇱🇵🇸 | URGENT: Palestinian gunmen seen in the city of Sderot in the last few minutes opening fire on a passing police car.

pic.twitter.com/urliv345jS — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 7, 2023

Even accounts close to the Islamist movement have shown videos where Hamas commandos arrive in Israeli territory on paragliders.