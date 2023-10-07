Weather, snow below 2,000 meters

Another 7-9 days and then the turning point weather forecast. Goodbye to African high pressure and rains from the Atlantic across Italy.

Autumn will arrive forcefully around October 15th with heavy rains from North to South, temperatures dropping sharply and snow even below 2,000 meters.

Now all the weather sites indicate the turning point for mid-month. Be careful of the strong ones rains and flood risks. It will also be cold with snow at relatively low altitudes.

Summer of October now at the end…

