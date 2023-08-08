A man was arrested on Tuesday near the British Museum after a person was stabbed near the buildingThe London Metropolitan Police reported.

The museum, located in the center of this capital, has been evacuatedaccording to comments from various people on social networks, although neither the Police nor the museum have been able to confirm this circumstance.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an isolated incident at the Russell Street/Museum Street intersection around 10am (0900 GMT),” a law enforcement statement said.

the wounded man has been admitted to a nearby hospital with stab woundsthe source added.

“The museum security team provided support until the emergency services arrived. Visitors were evacuated from the museum as a precautionary measure and we wish the victim a full and speedy recovery,” she added.

(Keep reading: Young hairdresser murdered for wanting to quit his job, people confess to crime.)

Police have cordoned off the area while they investigate the incident.according to images released by local media.

The British Museum reopens

The British Museum, which was closed after a man was arrested Tuesday after a person was stabbed near the building, has since reopened.

The museum, located in the center of this capital, was closed as a precautionary measure, but it has reopened its doors with “greater security that includes intensifying the searches” of visitors, the gallery itself indicated when updating the information.

EFE

More news

They find the lifeless body of María Fernanda Sánchez, a young Mexican woman who disappeared in Berlin

The British school where children decide the rules and what they want to learn

The ‘exceptional’ Roman shipwreck of more than 2 thousand years that was discovered in Italy