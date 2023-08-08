The trustees of the bankrupt electric bicycle company VanMoof have rejected the offer from the American Micromobility. That writes the director of Micromobility Salvatore Palella Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. According to Palella, the trustees are still negotiating with other potential buyers.

Micromobility sells shared electric bicycles and scooters in the United States and Europe. Last week, the company announced it would purchase VanMoof for an undisclosed amount of money. Micromobility itself is not doing well either; on paper it is only worth eight million dollars.

When VanMoof went under, consumers were left deceived; repairs cannot be carried out and ordered bicycles will not be delivered. Until there is a buyer who can take on that responsibility, it will probably stay that way. VanMoof is widely blamed on social media and beyond. Palella hits with that same stick in his message. He writes: “I feel like finance is winning over consumer interests.”

