Cancun, Quintana Roo.- This Monday morning Shots were reported at Terminal 3 of Cancun AirportQuintana Roo, according to local media.

Videos circulate on social networks showing people running full of fear when they hear the detonations and they protect themselves while the violent event happens.

Authorities from the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office and the National Guard are already in the Airport.

The terminal is being evacuated and the tourists transferred to terminal 2.

According to the Secretary of Public Security of Quintana Roo, Lucio Hernández the 911 emergency number of C5, received a call about detonations of a firearm in terminal 3 of the Airport.