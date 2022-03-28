Even if we are in the middle of Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, returning to previous titles certainly does not hurt, especially to understand what steps forward have been made and where known defects remain. After so many hours of gameplay, however, you can also get rid of the whims, such as taking down one of the biggest threats of the Horizon in 12 seconds. We challenge you to do better.

The Devour Thunder is one of the most iconic machines of Horizon Zero Dawn (and consequently Forbidden West), inserted a little “by force” into the structure created by Guerrilla, but it was such a beautiful idea that the developers did not feel like discarding it. Fully armed, the mechanical T-Rex is really dangerous, especially for those armed with only a bow and arrow.

But Aloy is no ordinary warrior: with the right set it is possible to be unstoppable, also facilitated by the excellent study of the animations produced by the Dutch team which makes everything very readable, so as to be able to understand what to hit and when by following its movements. This is also great game design.

Source: Gamesradar.com