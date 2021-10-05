The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) crunches 11.9 million confidential documents that were leaked this Sunday (3). The largest journalistic collaboration in history (600 journalists from 117 countries), called Pandora Papers, found that at least 92 politicians or senior government officials in Latin American countries created offshore companies in “tax havens” to hide their assets. The information is from Metropolis.

Having companies in countries other than the country of origin is not illegal, as long as the account is declared and is not used for tax evasion purposes. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), up to 27% of Latin America’s financial assets would be diverted offshore, which would amount to R$118 billion.

+ Pandora Papers: PGR opens investigation on offshore Guedes and Campos Netto

+ US State Department says government is reviewing Pandora Papers

See 13 presidents and former presidents who would have offshore accounts, according to Pandora Papers:

– Sebastián Piñera, President of Chile

The Chilean president would have several companies registered in the British Virgin Islands. The firms reportedly received remittances between 1997 and 2000. Piñera’s spokesman said the president and his family do not currently control overseas investments.

– Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic

The Dominican president would have two companies in Panama along with his brothers. When he assumed the presidency in 2000, Abinader declared that he had 9 offshore companies and has not yet commented on Pandora Papers.

– Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, President of Ecuador

Lasso is reported to be linked to 14 companies in Panama, the United States and Canada, at least 10 of which have been inactive since his presidential candidacy in 2017. He claims that he complied with the Ecuadorian law that prohibits candidates and public officials from maintaining offshore companies.

– Porfirio Lobo Sosa, former president of Honduras

Lobo would have three companies in Panama, two while he was president.

– Horacio Cartes, former president of Paraguay

Cartes and his family would be linked to offshore companies worth over $1 million. His defense alleges that the company is declared to the Paraguayan government.

– Andrés Pastrana, former president of Colombia

Pastranha has owned a company in Panama since 2016 – he claims to have declared the company to the tax authorities.

– César Gaviria, former president of Colombia

Gaviria would have several companies in Panama and the British Virgin Islands – he refused to respond to the allegations.

– Francisco Flores, former president of El Salvador

Flores is said to have several companies in Panama and the British Virgin Islands that would have deposited nearly $1 million into a personal account at a Panamanian bank. Flores died in 2016.

– Alfredo Félix Burkard, former president of El Salvador

Burkard would have at least 15 offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands and Panama, with members of his family holding positions as partners or directors. Your defense claims to be within the law.

– Juan Carlos Varela, former president of Panama

Varela would have a company in the British Virgin Islands during his entire government. He follows a shareholder in the company and argues that he notified the authorities during his candidacy for the presidency.

– Ernesto Pérez Balladares, former president of Panama

Balladares would be director of three offshore companies, two of which were created under his government. He did not respond to the accusations.

– Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal, former president of Panama

Martinelli would be a shareholder in several offshore companies and would use it to receive bribes from Odebrecht on public contracts. Berrocal denies the charges

–Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, former president of Peru

Kuczynski would have a company open in the British Virgin Islands as finance minister – the company also appears in the corruption allegations in Odebrecht’s local corruption investigations. He did not respond to the accusations.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ See how much it costs to eat at the MasterChef judges’ restaurants

+ Auction of cars and motorcycles from Kombi to Nissan Frontier 0km

