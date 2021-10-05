The last Sochi Grand Prix was particularly difficult for Esteban Ocon. The Alpine driver finished in fourteenth position, lapped, while his teammate, Fernando Alonso, was the author of a solid performance that saw him close in eighth place.

The 2015 GP3 champion reflected on what happened in Russia, admitting he was confused given that the set up adopted on the two cars was practically identical.

Ocon, who had already experienced a period of fogging before the summer, which was then overcome with the unexpected victory at the Hungarian GP, ​​wants to see clearly in this case too.

“In the last three or four races the cars have adopted a practically identical set-up, but in Russia there was a huge difference and we didn’t have the same opinions on the car.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We have a couple of ideas on what could have caused this problem and we are trying to solve it in time for the Turkish race or at the latest for the next one.”

On the occasion of the Silverstone GP, Alpine tried to resolve the crisis Ocon was going through by providing a new chassis and the solution proved to be immediately effective. In Russia, on the other hand, Esteban faced the most difficult race of the season.

“For the first two laps I managed to keep a good position, but then everything got complicated. I lacked rhythm and was losing a lot of ground from the cars in front of me. To be honest I didn’t have the opportunity to either attack or defend ”.

“We have to review many things before arriving in Tuchia, but we will find what did not work”.

“There is no particular reason for this result. I felt good at the wheel as it had already happened in Zandvoort and Monza ”.