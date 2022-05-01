DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has again fallen significantly. The Robert Koch Institute gave the value on Sunday morning as 664.4. It was 717.4 the day before and 807.0 a week ago. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI further announced on Sunday, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 11,718, after 87,289 the day before and 39,179 a week ago. The total number of cases of infection recorded in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 24,809,785.

According to the RKI, ten further deaths related to the corona virus were registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany rose to 135,461.