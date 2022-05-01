Guadalajara Jalisco.- The cash of the National Guard who is marked by his probable responsibility in the murder of Ángel Rangela student at the University of Guanajuato, was not linked to the process and was released by the judge in charge of the case.

Through a statement, the highest house of studies in the entity reported that the judge issued an order of no binding to processafter the Attorney General of the Republic carried out the imputation, being released.

It should be noted that On April 27, Ángel Rangel was attacked along with another companion. by elements of the federal forces for allegedly confusing them with members of organized crime, causing the death of the young student of the Bachelor of Agronomy Campus Irapuato-Salamanca.

“We are surprised that the accusation of the Attorney General of the Republic has been for the crime of attempted murderwhen one of our students was deprived of life and another student was seriously injured,” the public university said in a statement.

The university regretted that the accusation did not coincide with what was reported by the National Guard in its statement 055/Nationalbecause with this there is evidence of the fact, it has several implications and there may be more troops involved in what happened.

It is worth mentioning that last Wednesday, the agent would have shot the students of the university in the municipality of Irapuatoleaving Edith Carrillo injured, both colleagues from the agronomy career.

For its part, as of this Friday, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) initiated a file to investigate the death of Ángel Rangel, filing the complaint CNDH/2/20223962/Q due to the events that led to the death of the young man.

The Guanajuato university ended its statement with the demand to make a rigorous research and profound that is consistent with the seriousness of federal forces attacking and killing college students.