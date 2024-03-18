In total, three games were confirmed in development for Jungle: Battlestar Galactica Online, Stellar Dawn, and RuneScape. For the launch, Panasonic also created a subsidiary in the USA, Panasonic Cloud Entertainment. The price of the console should have been $249.99 for the Wi-Fi-only model and $349.99 for the 3G model.

Someone on Ebay is trying to get $45,000 to sell a unit of Panasonic Jungle not working. For those who don't remember or don't know it, it's a portable console that never hit the market, aimed at MMO players. It was announced in 2010 and included a touch pad and keyboard, as well as a 720p screen.

Panasonic's misfortune

A photo of the Jungle for sale

The Jungle was scheduled for release in 2011. It would clash with Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita. However, Panasonic aborted the project just when it was on the finishing line. He evidently realized that the market for such a device was very small.

However, since the time of launch was close, some units had already been produced. Here's how one of these managed to end up up there eBay, where we can read that the item for sale “has never been sold to the public” and that “very few exist”. It does not include batteries or chargers, so it will not start.

Another unit of the Panasonic Jungle was listed for sale in 2019 for $9,499.99, but it didn't sell (at least not via Ebay). Who knows if anyone will want to pay 35,000 dollars for this… it must be said that, even if you buy it, there is no software to run on it, given that none of the planned games were ever finalized.

Panasonic has never been very lucky with the video game market. His three attempts in the sector all turned out to be failures, starting from the 3DO, the only console that actually reached the market (it sold very little), passing through the M2, 3DO's heir, to arriving at the Jungle.