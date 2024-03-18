The brand Fiat is the segment leader pick-up in South America, where it is preparing to launch the new one Titanthe new D-segment pickup which joins the other models in the range, which already includes the Fiat Toro (4.9 metres) and the most compact Street (about 4 and a half metres). The pick-up is intended for the markets of Latin America and Africa, i.e. in Brazil And Algeria. The name “Titan” is inspired by challenging Greek mythology Zeus and the other Olympian gods, highlights his strength. The name also has a connection with the titanium metalknown for its high strength and durability, underlining the robustness of the pick-up,

Titan, the dimensions of the Fiat pick-up

The new Fiat Titano has a length of 5,330 mma width of 2,221 mm (with mirrors), a height of 1,898 mm (with longitudinal bars) and a wheelbase of 3,180 mm. The pick-up has true off-road characteristics, with a ground clearance of 235 mman angle of attack of 29th and a departure angle of 27°.

Fiat Titano pick-up in twist on the dirt road

The body is 1,630 mm long, 1,600 mm wide and 516 mm high, for a useful capacity of 1,314 litres, which drops to 1,211 with the load compartment cover. The Titano is also equipped with light alloy wheels up to 18″. Speaking of cargo, the pickup has a load capacity of over a ton, precisely 1,020 kgand a towing capacity of 3,500 kg.

The new Fiat Titano stands out for its front grill innovative that anticipates the new stylistic language of the brand, with precise and robust geometric shapes, together with a reinterpretation of the Fiat Flag for a more dynamic and modern look. THE LED daytime running lights and the front bumper complete the aggressive look of the model. On the outside, the handles and mirrors chromed with side platform give further refinement to the pick-up.

Inside, the Titano provides a comfortable and functional environment with large storage spaces, including under-seat storage and retractable hooks on the back of the front seats for hanging bags or backpacks up to 4kg. The dashboard boasts a 4.2″ color digital display it's a 10″ central multimedia system, both oriented towards the driver for greater ease of use. You can also connect and charge electronic devices via the two USB ports accessible on the center console.

Fiat Titano pick-up Volcano cockpit dashboard

The seats are upholstered in skin with stitching which enhance the luxury of the model. The front ones are electrically adjustable, while the rear ones are modular and foldable to increase load capacity up to 100 kg behind the second row. Also the multifunction steering wheel it is covered in leather with the Fiat logo.

Engines

The Fiat Titano pick-up is powered by a 2.2 liter turbodiesel enginewhich delivers 180 HP and 370 Nm of couple. With a maximum speed of 175 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 14.7 seconds, it has sufficient performance for everyday needs. The declared consumption is 9.6 km/litreboth in the city and on extra-urban roads, in the approval cycle for South America.

Fiat Titano pick-up engine compartment

The rear differential it can be manually locked, allowing you to select between three traction modes: 2H for rear-wheel drive, 4H for permanent all-wheel drive e 4L to tackle off-road terrain.

ADAS and on-board technology

The new Fiat Titano is full of technology, with a customizable 10″ multimedia display with navigation Tom Tom integrated, support for Apple Carplay And Android Auto, and a 4.2″ digital instrument cluster. It also has dual zone climate control, keyless start (keyless entry'n go) and a useful steering wheel position warning to avoid collisions.

One of its distinctive features is the 360° off-road camera, which facilitates parking maneuvers and activates automatically in the presence of obstacles while driving, thanks to the four external cameras which guarantee a complete view of the surrounding environment.

Fiat Titano pick-up off road

In terms of safety, the Titano is equipped with six airbags, seven safety handles and numerous driver assistance systems, including lane line recognition, hill descent control (HDC) and tire pressure monitoring (TPMS). It also features ESP, hill start assist, traction control and Trailer Swing Control to ensure stability when towing. ABS with EBD contributes to safer and more efficient braking.

Prices and fittings

The Fiat Titano is available on the Brazilian market in three versions: Endurance, Volcano And Ranch. Prices start from 219,990 Brazilian reals (approx 40,200 euros) for the Endurance trim, 239,990 Brazilian reals (approx 43,800 euros) for the Volcano and 259,990 Brazilian reals (approx 47,500 euros) for the top of the Ranch range.

As regards the equipment, theEndurance It is designed for mainly work use, equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, plastic mats, a refrigerated glove box and 17″ iron wheels.

Fiat Titano pick-up Endurance setup

The Titan Volcano it is an intermediate version with automatic transmission, floor covering of the body, rear camera, fog lights, 17″ alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel with controls on the spokes, carpet mats and chrome rear bumper. Finally, the Titan Ranch it is the top of the range trim level and includes a 360° camera, a suite of driving aids, dual-zone climate control, LED lights and tonneau protection.

