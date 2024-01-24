The General Directorate of Revenue of Panama has taken firm measures seeking to guarantee tax compliance for those who benefited from illicit profits through corrupt acts.

In a letter addressed to the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Judge María Eugenia López, the general director of Revenue, Publio de Gracia, called for cooperation between the country's judicial and fiscal institutions to achieve this objective.

In his statement, the Director of Revenue highlighted that recent judicial decisions related to sentencing agreements and crimes against the public administration have revealed the diversion of public funds towards illicit enrichment by some taxpayers.

This situation has generated legitimate concern about the need to ensure that the corresponding tax obligations are met effectively.

De Gracia emphasized that currently the General Directorate of Revenue does not have access to judicial sentences and decisions that recognize illicit profits, which makes it difficult to determine outstanding taxes by the taxpayers in question.

To address this concern, the DGI asked the Supreme Court of Justice to urge judges to provide the necessary information on cases involving illicit profits related to money laundering crimes and corruption in public administration.

The purpose of this request is allow the tax entity to adequately evaluate pending tax obligations and, if necessary, take the corresponding legal measures against those who have evaded their tax responsibilities.

According to the official letter, dated December 21, 2023, the information provided would be essential to determine the possible commission of crimes against the National Treasury.

In recent years, Panama has witnessed numerous cases of corruption and money laundering that have shaken the public sphere.

Emblematic cases such as the Odebrecht scandal, which involves two former presidents, have led to the signing of penalty agreements by several defendants.

The request from the General Directorate of Revenue seeks to strengthen tax collection in Panama and combat tax evasion, a problem that has been the subject of criticism both nationally and internationally.

It is argued that a combination of special rules that exempt various sectors from taxes and high labor informality have contributed to low tax collection in the country.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.