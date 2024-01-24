About twenty forest fires have Bogotá and several regions of Colombia on alert, amid temperature records due to the El Niño phenomenon, according to an official report this Wednesday.

“There are 21 active (fires) throughout the national territory,” reported the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD). The authorities are investigating whether they were caused accidentally or premeditated.

The main outbreaks burn in the towns of Cumaribo (department of Vichada, east), Bogotá, Guarne (Antioquia, west), Tona (Santander, east), Cesar (Valledupar, north), Cucutilla (Norte de Santander, northeast) and Duitama and Aquitania (Boyacá, center).

According to the UNGRD, the department with the highest incidence is Cundinamarca (center) – of which Bogotá is also the capital – with fires in more than five municipalities. In Nemocón, firefighters work on three fronts, AFP confirmed.

“Especially in the center (of Bogotá), I have felt the air much heavier. (…) It is more difficult to breathe,” Darwin López, a 42-year-old messenger, told AFP.

Vital ecosystems for the water cycle located in high mountains have also been hit, such as the Páramo de Berlin, in Santander, where part of its traditional frailejones vegetation was consumed by flames.

The Colombian president, the leftist Gustavo Petro, announced on the social network

A member of the rescue team puts out a forest fire in Nemocón, Colombia, on January 24, 2024 © LUIS ACOSTA / AFP

“If the installed capacity is not sufficient, international help will be requested,” the president concluded, assuring that the country has “had more than 500 fires and there are 60 municipalities in water stress.”

In recent months, Colombia has faced severe forest fires due to extreme heat and droughts derived from El Niño, which are expected to last until June, aggravated by global warming.

Nine municipalities in the north, center and east of the country recorded record temperatures of up to 40.4ºC on Tuesday.

The climate authority Ideam has 883 of the 1,101 Colombian municipalities under fire alarm, more than half (586) on red alert.

Eastern hills

In Bogotá, a voracious fire has been burning since Monday in the mountain range that limits the capital to the east, known as Cerros Orientales.

At least 12 hectares of forest were affected by the fire, which according to authorities has been 70% controlled.

More than 300 firefighters, soldiers and rescuers are working to contain the flames, supported by two helicopters equipped with water discharge systems, a small plane and thermal drones. Four people have been injured in the work, although none seriously.

Rescue team members fight a forest fire in Nemocón, Colombia, on January 24, 2024 © LUIS ACOSTA / AFP

Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán confirmed two new outbreaks at midday on Wednesday: one in the town of Sumapaz, which “is beginning to affect the wasteland”, and another already controlled and in the process of “liquidation” in the largest waste dump in the capital. .

Authorities have warned of “a significant deterioration” in air quality in the city of about 8 million inhabitants.

“All the smoke from the hills is coming to this side and it affects you. (…) You feel like you are drowning,” Héctor Rafael Escudero, a 62-year-old driver, told AFP.

Wild animals, such as coatis, owls and other birds, have also been seen taking shelter in nearby urban areas.

An Armed Forces helicopter drops water to put out a forest fire in Bogotá on January 23, 2024 © Luis ACOSTA / AFP

“Our ecosystem was severely affected, thousands of animals were displaced, others died,” says a report from the capital's government.

“Provoked”

In the latest assessment on Tuesday, Galán revealed that firefighters have “indications” that the active emergency in Bogotá was caused by a bonfire.

“There was a place where they made a bonfire, there was great intensity of heat during the night hours. (…) However, we do not know what the intention was,” the commander of the Official Fire Department explained to journalists this Wednesday. Bogotá, Fidel Medina.

The official said that “all operational forces in the territory” have been deployed to respond and determine the origin of the wave of conflagrations.

The Prosecutor's Office also announced on Tuesday an investigation to determine if there are criminal hands behind the active fire in Bogotá.