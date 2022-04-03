Mexico.- One PAN senator assured that AMLO sent the army to build the Mayan Trainbecause it is an authoritarianism of the Federal Government, which does not care about the opinion of environmentalists or indigenous people.

Through her social networks, the senator of the National Action Party broadcast on April 2, 2022, a video explaining why the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered the army to build the Mayan Train.

According to the information revealed by the PAN senator, the video was recorded in the Mexican southeast outside a military camp where work is expected to begin. construction of the last pending sections of the Mayan Train.

It should be noted that Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz is a PAN senator and that in the same week that the López Obrador’s plan to use the army to build the Mayan Train Regardless of the opinions, it went viral nationwide for launching a lego from the Gray House, that is, a lego from the house that AMLO’s eldest son rented in Houston, Texas.

“On a whim, the #TrenMaya will be built. It is a gray work because the executive project and the environmental impact studies, which they say exist, have not been made public. #TrenGris”, tweeted the PAN senator against AMLO on her social networks.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the mayan train It is one of the main mega works promoted by the government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorand the one that, according to him, should be inaugurated in the year 2023, so that in 2024 only maintenance will be carried out and the operations of this tourist project that intends to strengthen and give a new perspective to the Mexican southeast will begin.

“I am here in the camp ready to start the works of the Mayan Train, surely in a few minutes they will give the flag. There are no environmental impact studies, there is no consultation with indigenous peoples, that’s why the army was brought, because this work goes because it goes. They do not care about the opinion of the environmentalists, nor of the indigenous communities, this is an authoritarianism of this government, ”she expressed. PAN senator during your video.

It is added that in effect, the military received the order of the President Lopez Obrador to go to the Mexican southeast to conclude the construction of the Mayan Train, after these elements were working on the construction of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, in the State of Mexico.

For its part, the AMLO government assures that it has the support of the people in southeastern Mexico to carry out the construction of the Mayan Traineven launched a video with the slogan “Get on the Train”, which seeks to counterbalance the campaign that artists started against this work to strengthen tourism.