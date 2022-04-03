Magaly Medina He took a few minutes from his program on Friday, April 1 to comment on Josimar’s new venture: bottled tiger milk. The presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” was incredulous and revealed that she does not believe that the product promoted by the salsa artist in the United States will have a future, since ceviche is a dish that must be prepared with fresh ingredients.

During the broadcast of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the “Urraca” said that Josimar would have resorted to the sale of tiger’s milk, since he would not be doing very well with his presentations in North American lands.

“ It looks like a watery huancaína . The ceviche is fresh fish and when you have to squeeze the lemons, it is not for canning. It’s not that it’s an ominous bird or that I want to puncture the balloon, but I don’t think it will work, I highly doubt it, “said Magaly Medina.

“In a bit it seems that he is not having concerts , we don’t see him on his social networks singing as we used to see him in New York, everywhere, doing concerts. It’s like ‘Clavito and his chela’ of his went there and as a musician he doesn’t do it. He has to barber, drive a truck, weld,” he added.

Magaly Medina recommended to Josimar take some other job to be able to afford their expenses and fulfill their responsibility as a parent.

“I think that if you want to stay in the United States, especially if you have children to support and a new person by your side, you have to start working on something else because, for the moment, you are not going to live from the concerts. The euphoria of hiring Josimar has already subsided, now it is within the reach of all Peruvians because businessmen like to bring singers from Peru”, sentenced the ATV figure.

Although the cumbiambero did not participate in the celebration held by Karla Tarazona, Christian Domínguez decided to organize a party for his son with his family. After the different criticisms of the singer, Magaly Medina praised the gesture with the minor. “There are the two parties, Karla’s is in the big house she has with her husband, there was even a hired Spider-Man who did his pirouettes and the little ones had clowns, cheerleaders and Christian’s (…) He disguised himself, cheaper. It’s the same feeling, I think it’s a nice gesture that your dad dresses up as your favorite hero, “she said.

Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony has generated various reactions worldwide. Magaly Medina was no stranger to commenting on this event that occurred last Sunday, March 27. “Some women said: ‘Oh, but how nice, how her husband defends her.’ No, you have to know where and how you react. If I were Jada I would have died of shame that the man next to me, in a ceremony, because you are not in a private party, in a bar, in a canteen, you are in a party and that speaks of the little capacity to maintain their emotions at bay,” he said.

Josimar is one of the national artists who has begun to reactivate his performances after two years of a harsh COVID-19 pandemic. However, at the beginning of March, the salsero had to cancel his agreed concert in Colombia, precisely because he contracted coronavirus.

“My people, how are you? I want to give you some bad news: I will not be able to travel to Colombia because I have tested positive for COVID-19 and my test (results) just arrived to get on the plane. It’s unfortunate what I’m going through. I want to apologize to you, health comes first. I was very excited to be with all of you. I want to inform you that I have already spoken with Radio del Sol”, he indicated.