The senator of the National Action Party (PAN), Minerva Hernandeznoted that the reform of the judiciary, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and supported by the Morena party, should consider a transparency and accountability scheme as a mechanism of citizen control.

“We are obliged to approve a reform that, beyond institutional strengthening, is useful and for the benefit of the citizen,” said the PAN member, anticipating that this Wednesday she will present a point of agreement before the Permanent Commissionin order to urge the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives

Hernández said that “the reform of the Judicial Branch will not resolve the fiscal gap we have in cleaning up both the federal and state treasuries.”

Due to the above, the legislator who will be asked to convene and outline together with civil society, academics and expertsthe construction of a transparency and accountability chapter as part of the reform.

“Everything that contributes to the efficient management of public spending is welcome. However, I have been mentioning and promoting it since the first day I took office as a senator of the Republic. It is urgent to hold a new National Tax Convention to resolve issues such as the low level of tax collection we have, the lack of mechanisms for the efficient management of public spending and accountability, among others.”

Hernández Ramos proposes in the document, Urge the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit to send an update on the budgetary impact of the reform due to the significance and importance it represents on the national agenda for citizens; to respect and safeguard at all times the labor rights of PJF workers, and to clearly establish the extinction of those trusts belonging to the Judiciary that are not related to the social benefits of workers.

In another resolution, the PAN legislator asks the next legislators who will form the LXV Legislature in the Congress of Tlaxcala to call various sectors of society to roundtable discussions as a prelude to the discussion of the next reform to the local Judicial Branch.

