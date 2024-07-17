Monterrey Mexico.- The most successful Olympic Games for Mexico were precisely those that the country hosted in 1968.

It was at home, the 1968 Olympics, where the tricolor athletes won the largest number of medals, a total of 9 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

Of 112 participating countries, Mexico finished in 15th place in the medal table in these historic Games because today’s Mexico City was the first city in Latin America to host this event.

More than 5,500 athletes from around the world competed and the Olympic University Stadium was the main venue.

Hurdler Enriqueta Basilio was the first woman in history to carry the Olympic torch and light the cauldron, in Games that were controversial due to the fact that the competitions were held at more than 2,300 meters above sea level.

Boxing was the most successful discipline for Mexico in 1968; for the first time, all categories were participated in and 4 medals were obtained: 2 gold and 2 bronze.

Ricardo Delgado (Flyweight) and Antonio Roldán (Featherweight) took home the gold medals, while Agustín Zaragoza (Middleweight) and Joaquín Rocha (Heavyweight) took home the bronze.

Swimming provided two medals, one gold with Felipe Muñoz in the 200-meter breaststroke and María Teresa Ramírez won bronze in the 800-meter freestyle.

The other three medals were silver and were won by José Pedraza in the 20-kilometre walk, Pilar Roldán in the individual foil fencing and Álvaro Gaxiola in diving, 10-metre platform.

And so Mexico made history, surpassing the maximum number of medals that had been achieved, which was 5 in London 1948, and to date the harvest of 9 medals from 1968 has not been improved.

NUMBERS

9 MEDALS were won by Mexican athletes at the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games.

4 PRESIOS was the harvest of Mexican boxing in that competition: 2 golds and 2 bronzes.

THE WINNERS OF 68

GOLD

Ricardo Delgado Boxing, Flyweight

Antonio Roldán Boxing, Featherweight

Felipe Muñoz Swimming, 200 meters breaststroke

SILVER

José Pedraza Athletics, 20 km walk

Pilar Roldán Fencing, individual foil

Alvaro Gaxiola Diving, 10 m platform

BRONZE

Agustin Zaragoza Boxing, Middleweight

Joaquín Rocha Boxing, Heavyweight

Maria Teresa Ramirez Swimming, 800m freestyle