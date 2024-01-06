With the decision of Panama Sports to remove the headquarters from Colombia of the Pan American Games By 2027 the country loses on all fronts and the culprits are still being sought.

Carrying out the jousts, which are the most important in the world after the Olympic Games, although it requires a large investment, they also generate a lot of profits.

The option

The reality is that the eight million dollars were not paid within the term that was in the contract, half before December 31, 2023 and the rest before January 30, 2024.

Panam Sports, in a letter sent to Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), warned that he was taking away the headquarters of Barranquilla for this non-compliance.

Then came 'chest beating' and people began to look for culprits, something that to this day has not yielded results.

PresidentGustavo Petro, He sent a communication to Panam Sports in which he warned that the country has the will to hold the tournament.

“As president of the Republic (…) I am writing to you to express our will and commitment to overcome any obstacle that has given rise to the announced decision,” Petro wrote in a letter addressed to the head of Panam Sports, the Chilean Neven Ilic, and its executive committee.

Very little to do

The country “is up to the task of organizing and hosting the great continental festival in 2027,” added the president in the text shared with the media, which does not mention breaches of the contract by its officials.

However, before that, Panam Sports sent a communication to the Panama Olympic Committee, in which it was given the regular channel to present its candidacy to hold the Games, so the call is open.

That is why Colombia's intentions to host are maintained. TIME He learned that the leaders are going 'with everything and armed' for the fight in the extraordinary assembly that will be held in the coming months. He would do it as just another candidate and with a bad background, but he will insist.

If the headquarters is not obtained, if it is not returned to the country, the idea is to present itself to the application that Panam Sports already made openly as a candidate again.

It was known that Luis Alberto Moreno, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who was Minister of Economic Development and former president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is one of the people who will help the cause.

Hope is minimal, but the Colombian leadership is determined that the country, Barranquilla and the Atlantic coast hold the 2027 Pan American Games.

It doesn't seem easy that with the application they will hand over the headquarters again, but that is the only way left. Credibility was lost and even if the required guarantees are presented, the antecedent is the worst enemy of Colombians.

