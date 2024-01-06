You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
NFL
NFL
Football from England, Italy and the NFL.
ESPN
6:30 am: Italian soccer, Empoli vs. Milan
2:45 pm: Rome vs. Atalanta
ESPN 2
9 am: Italian football, Torino vs. Naples
8 pm: NFL, Dolphins vs. Bills
STAR+
9 am: Italian soccer, Udinese vs. Lzaio
9am: FA CUP, West Ham vs. Bristol board
11:30 am: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
12 m.: Italian soccer, Salernitana vs. Juventus
DIRECTV
2:45 pm: Revel vs. PSG
3 pm: Copa del Rey, Barbastro vs. Barcelona
