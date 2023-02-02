Without any shadow of a doubt, Pamela Prati is one of the most loved and talked about television personalities in the world of Italian television. Over the last few hours, the well-known showgirl has made a sensational gesture towards Marco Bellavia. Her intention was to take revenge. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Pamela Prati leaves the world of the web speechless. Recently, the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP decided to unfollow on Instagram Marco Bellavia. The reason? That of the showgirl seems to be a gesture of revenge after the ex gieffino was paparazzi in the company of another woman.

Pamela Prati and Marco Bellavia started a attendance in the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. Once they exited the reality show, the two had the opportunity to deepen theirs knowledge outside the cameras. However, it seems that something has gone wrong.

The couple had already starred in some clashes. In fact, she had accused Bellavia of not being able to woo her while he had criticized the fact that he had not been taken to dinner in a nice restaurant. Despite such episodeson January 3, 2023, the former conductor of Bim Bom Bam she had asked but no to his partner but then again hopes collapsed.

In fact, according to what the weekly “Chi” claims, Marco Bellavia would have found serenity with another woman woman. It’s about Sheila Capriolo with which the ex gieffino was caught at dinner in a restaurant. Then the kiss started. In light of this, Prati could not help but implement a “vengeance” and for this he unfollowed him on Instagram.