The news of the separation between Pamela López and the soccer player Christian Cueva has continued to generate headlines, and on this occasion it is his still wife who generated great surprise among his followers by making a new significant decision in the midst of this complicated situation. After announcing her separation and facing revelations of infidelity on the part of the soccer player, López chose to get a tattoo with a powerful and meaningful message as a way to leave what happened behind her and focus on her personal well-being.

What did Pamela López get tattooed after separating from Christian Cueva?

Pamela López shared on her social networks the exact moment she got a new tattoo with a deep meaning. She accompanied by a friend and on a phone call with Ivana Yturbewho has become an important support for her, López decided to tattoo the phrase “be strong and brave” on the inside of her arm.

This symbolic act reflects her determination to overcome challenges and stand firm in the midst of adversity after the infidelity scandal she experienced due to her spouse Christian Cueva, who claimed to have cheated on her with various women in all the years they had a relationship.

The decision to get this tattoo arose in the midst of interviews given by the national team in various media, in which he sought forgiveness from Pamela Lopez. However, instead of responding to these public requests, López chose to take a path of personal empowerment and self-care, focusing on his own self-esteem and the well-being of his children.

What did Pamela López say about Christian Cueva's statements?

In addition to sharing the tattoo moment on your social networks, Pamela Lopez has also publicly denied some statements made by Christian Cueva.

In an interview with Magaly Medina, Pamela López revealed details about the relationship between Cueva and Chris Soifer, Michelle Soifer's sister, and denied the soccer player's claims about the nature of his relationship with the former reality girl. According to the soccer player's wife, the relationship between 'Aladdin' and Soifer went beyond simple conversations, including meetings in different places, such as an Airbnb apartment in Miraflores and a garage at a rally. For this last appointment, Soifer was led by a person close to the national team.

“He told me that he had actually gone out with her (Chris Soifer), that he met her in Barrunto, that they wrote to each other, and then she went to an Airbnb apartment in Miraflores, to a meeting, and they drank there…, and that then they also went to the garage of a rally. She was taken by a reprehensible guy in every aspect, named César Mejía Melly, who, at that time, was her driver and pimp in everything. He led her to the car, to the parking lot, so they could see each other.”were López's words.

What did Chris Soifer say about Christian Cueva?

The former reality girl Chris Soifer decided to break his silence after Pamela Lopez reveal unknown details of the clandestine romance she had with Christian Cueva.

“The only thing I will say about this topic is that this happened many years ago, there was no family and there was no marriage. Cueva has invented many things to make him look good,” were the words of Cueva's sister. Michelle Soifer.