The 'Oppenheimer' film, by director Christopher Nolan, won the BAFTA award this Sunday of British cinema for best film, in addition to also winning six other awards, becoming the great winner of this edition of the gala, with a total of 7 awards. Very close came the Poor Creatures, by the Greek Yiorgos Lanthimos, which won five golden masks, including best actress for Emma Stone.

The three-hour film 'Oppenheimer' delves into the mind of the creator of the atomic bomb, the American theoretical physicist of Jewish origin J.Robert Oppenheimer, while posing moral dilemmas.

The film 'Oppenheimer' won today at the 77th edition of the BAFTAs with a total of seven awards for best director (Christopher Nolan), best film, best leading actor (Cillian Murphy), best original score, best photography, best editing and best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr).

Cillian Murphy, after winning the BAFTA for Best Actor for 'Oppenheimer'. (EFE/Andy Rain)

The film The Zone of Interest, by British director Jonathan Glazer, won the BAFTA this Sunday in London for best foreign language film, a category in which it competed with The Snow Society, by spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona.

The Spanish director, who had just won the Goya for best direction for this film, his fourth Goya as a director in his artistic career, was just short of the BAFTAs, just as he did at the last Golden Globes, where that film also started as one of the candidates in non-English speaking.

Full list of BAFTA 2024 winners

– Best direction: Christopher Nolan ('Oppenheimer')

– Best film: 'Oppenheimer'

– Best British Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

– Best Leading Actor: Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer')

– Best Leading Actress: Emma Stone ('Poor Things')

Emma Stone poses with her Bafta award for best actress for her role in 'Poor Creatures' EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

– Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. ('Oppenheimer')

– Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph ('The Leftovers')

– Best Foreign Language Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

– Best Original Screenplay: 'Anatomy of a Fall'

– Best adapted screenplay: 'American Fiction', by Cord Jefferson.

– Best photography: 'Oppenheimer'

– Best debut by a British screenwriter, director or producer: 'Earth Mama'

– Best Documentary Film: '20 days in Mariupol'

– Best animated film: 'The Boy and the Heron'

Set of the film 'The Snow Society', by director Juan Antonio Bayona. Netflix photo

– Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson ('Oppenheimer')

– Best editing: Jennifer Lame ('Oppenheimer')

– Best cast: 'The Holdovers'

– Best Production Design: 'Poor Things'

– Best Costume Design: 'Poor Things'

– Best makeup and hair: 'Poor Things' ('Poor Creatures')

– Best Sound: 'The Zone of Interest'

– Best special effects: 'Poor Things'

– Best British Short Film: 'Jellyfish and Lobster', by Yasmin Afifi

– Best British Animated Short Film: 'Crab Day', by Ross Stringer

– Breakthrough Artist Award: Mia McKenna-Bruce

– BAFTA Fellowship Award, in recognition of an entire career: Samantha Morton.

– OBBC Award (recognition for contribution to British cinema): June Givanni.

