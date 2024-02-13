Pamela López attacks Pamela Franco after having an affair with Cueva: "Not even Pilate used so much soap"

In show business, few stories capture attention like love triangles, especially when they involve public figures known for their talents both on and off stage. This is the case of Pamela López, the soccer player Christian Cueva and the singer Pamela Franco, three personalities who have starred in an episode worthy of being analyzed in the media spotlight. Pamela Lopez, who was directly affected by the actions of Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva, He did not take long to express his feelings through social networks, which marked another chapter in this saga of love, heartbreak and controversy.

The recent confirmation of the romance between Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva has unleashed a wave of comments and reactions among followers of Peruvian entertainment. Pamela Lopez, still legally united to Cueva, she used her platform on Instagram to direct a message full of symbolism and criticism towards Franco, who publicly admitted his past relationship with Cueva. This event not only revived public interest in the private lives of these celebrities, but also highlighted the emotional complexities surrounding their protagonists.

What did Pamela López say after Pamela Franco's statements?

Just minutes after Pamela Franco confirmed a romance with Christian Cueva on the program 'Mande qué mande', Pamela López turned to her social networks to respond to the singer with a strong message and expressed being disappointed. The footballer's wife stated that “there are women who do not represent her” and criticized her fake tears.

“True tears. The psychopath really cries when his objective has not been achieved, although the rest of us are not able to understand or cannot even conceive such objectives. And it seems that, in the case of psychopaths, almost never It's about what it really is. The most common thing in this profile is that their real intentions are camouflaged, which is why they are called covert narcissists,” said the text shared by Pamela López.

“For example, after having brutally beaten a person, we can see a psychopath crying and think that he is faking it. They can be real tears, real feelings, but not because of the pain caused to another person, but because of the possible consequences. What this can have on your life: the possible complaint, going through arrest, the possible repercussions on your reputation.They do not cry because of the pain caused, they cry because this can be a problem for them and their future plans, because this represents an obstacle in achieving their goals… There are definitely women who do not represent me. Not even Pilate used that much soap!”Lopez attacked.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Cueva in 'Mande que mande'?

Pamela Francorevealed in 'MQM' that she had “made the worst decision of her life” by becoming romantically involved with Christian Cueva when he was still married. She was very sorry and did not hesitate to publicly apologize toPamela Lopezfor all the damage that this relationship caused.

“I don't justify myself, I accept it, I know that there were people hurt, and today that I am a mother, that I wanted to build a family, I understand it much more. It doesn't make me any more or less look at and hold the camera and say yes. I was wrong and may Mrs. Pamela López forgive me for the damage that I caused her at that moment,”expressed the interpreter in 'Mande que mande'.

How did Pamela Franco react to her father's video with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Franco tried to explain the controversial video in which they appear Christian Cueva and his father. The singer affirms that she was unaware of this fact and that she does not understand why 'Aladdin' He approached his family's house and that his father's loving attitude towards the national team was due to the fact that he did not know about the clandestine relationship they had.