The controversy reached the program 'America Today' when Yolanda Medina, leader of Alma Bella, was invited and ended up admitting that she was always aware of the clandestine romance between Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva. During her intervention, the singer surprised by stating that all women, at some point, have been identified as lovers, which generated a heated exchange with the host Ethel Pozo, who could not hide how upset she was with this statement.

What caused the fight between Ethel Pozo and Yolanda Medina?

Yolanda Medina appeared at 'America today' to defend Pamela Franco. It is important to emphasize that she always stood up for the cumbia singer and even said that she “put her hands on the fire” for her. That's why, The founder of Alma Bella used the América TV morning show to affirm that all women, at some point, have been the subject of unfounded accusations of being lovers and included herself in that category.

These controversial statements provoked an immediate reaction from Ethel Pozowho was visibly angry and decided to intervene to deny her and defend her honor, ensuring that she had never been anyone's lover.

Firmly, Gisela's daughter flatly denied having been involved in a scandal of this type and emphasized the importance of defending the honor of women. She stressed that there are people in stable relationships, and rejected the idea that all women are designated as lovers at some point in their lives.

“No, for a little while, it's not like that, never, no one messes with my honor. It's not everyone, that's not true, what Yolanda Medina has said. “Women must defend our honor, here there are people who have serious homes, loyal and honest commitments, it is not everyone,” exclaimed Ethel Pozo.

What did Yolanda Medina say about Pamela Franco?

Yolanda Medina defended herself, in the latest edition of 'América hoy', revealing that, although she was aware of the romance of Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva, was always honest with her friend when she warned her about the nature of the relationship with a married man and that the national soccer player was aware of her disapproval, but that, despite her advice, the interpreter made her own decisions. She, in turn, agreed to feel at peace after her ex-partner Christian Dominguez He finally confessed the truth and apologized for the case.

“I always knew about that relationship. I have been one of the people who always advised Pamela. I told her: 'That's not it, that man is married, a cynic. That man is playing with the honor of his family.' The chats that Pamela showed were conclusive that he did not love his wife, because that's how a liar is,” he added.

What message did Yolanda Medina send to Pamela López?

Yolanda Medina spoke about the separation of Pamela López and Christian Cueva after 15 years of relationship and three of marriage. On the set of 'América hoy', Yolanda argued that López should judge Cueva in the same way as she did with Pamela Franco.

“I want to say two things to Mrs. López. First, we as women must have a little more self-love, yes? All women know what you feel and the pain you feel when there is betrayal involved. I The only thing I can tell you is that, just as you judged Pamela, also judge your husband. The person you are suddenly looking for is not Pamela. Don't look for Pamela,” he said.